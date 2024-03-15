Trump Georgia case: Judge rules DA Fani Willis can stay on case

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia judge on Friday ruled that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis can stay on the case against former President Donald Trump if the special prosecutor steps aside.

The decision came after Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade were accused of having an inappropriate romantic relationship that began before she hired him.

“The prosecution of this case cannot proceed until the State selects one of two options,” Judge Scott McAfee wrote in an order obtained by WSB-TV.

“The District Attorney may choose to step aside, along with the whole of her office, and refer the prosecution to the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council for reassignment. ... Alternatively, SADA Wade can withdraw, allowing the District Attorney, the Defendants, and the public to move forward without his presence or remuneration distracting from and potentially compromising the merits of this case.”

The decision comes after McAfee heard testimony last month from Willis, special prosecutor Nathan Wade and other witnesses about their relationship before and after a grand jury indicted Trump and 18 others on charges that they conspired to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

Ashleigh Merchant, an attorney representing former Trump campaign staff member Michael Roman, accused Willis and Wade of beginning a romantic relationship before she hired him to serve as special prosecutor. She said the relationship created a conflict of interest and that Willis got financial benefit from the relationship.

Wade testified that he used his business card to cover Willis’ travel expenses during their relationship — which he and the district attorney said began in early 2022 and ended in the summer of 2023 — but said that she paid him back in cash.

They denied allegations that their relationship began earlier. Robin Yeartie, a former friend of Willis’ who had a falling out with her while Yeartie was working in the district attorney’s office, testified that the pair began seeing each other in 2019. Wade said that he was not dating Willis or anyone around that time because he was dealing with a cancer diagnosis and health precautions needed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It was not immediately clear what might happen to the case if Willis and Wade are disqualified. The allegations against the prosecutors do not change the nature of the charges against Trump or his co-defendants, although they have created a messy diversion in the case.

Last year, a grand jury indicted Trump and 18 others on charges that they racketeered to keep him in power after he lost the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Four people — bail bondsman Scott Hall and attorneys Sidney Powell, Kenneth Chesebro and Jenna Ellis — have pleaded guilty to charges. The remaining defendants, including Trump, have denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty.

Check back for more on this developing story.





