Former President Donald Trump can be held civilly liable for the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, the federal appeals court in Washington D.C. ruled Friday.

The long-awaited decision came out of lawsuits brought by Capitol Police officers and Democrats in Congress, CNN reported. It could clear the way for lawsuits seeking financial damages from Trump, according to The Washington Post.

