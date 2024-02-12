Trump asks Supreme Court to extend delay election interference trial

Former President Donald Trump on Monday asked the Supreme Court to extend the delay in his election interference trial, claiming immunity from prosecution.

>> Read more trending news

Trump’s attorneys filed an emergency appeal, meeting a Monday deadline to ask the Supreme Court justices to intervene in a federal appeals court decision that rejected the former president’s claims of immunity, The Associated Press reported.

Trump is charged with conspiracy and obstruction in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol and efforts to subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election. He has pleaded not guilty and claims that he cannot be prosecuted because the charges stem from his official responsibilities as president.

Check back for more on this developing story.





©2024 Cox Media Group