‘Appears to be a failure’: Trump assassination attempt and protective measures to be scrutinized

Boston 25 News security analyst Daniel Linskey, who is the former superintendent-in-chief of the Boston Police Department and played a critical role in the Boston Marathon bombings investigation, says the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania on Saturday will be investigated thoroughly at the local, state, and federal levels to prevent it from happening again.

“The bad guy has to get lucky one day and law enforcement has to be right every day,” said Linskey in an interview Sunday morning.

“We saw great work by the protective detail to respond to the shots fired putting themselves in harm’s way, literally putting their life between that and the president,” said Linskey.

“We also see what appears to be a failure of protecting the perimeter and allowing this opportunity to occur – where someone can get in an elevated position with a rifle from a distance less than 300 yards away and be able to take that opportunity to try and hurt the president,” Linskey said.

“They shouldn’t have missed the rooftop,” said Linskey. “They might have secured the rooftop and then the individual came afterward. There should have been precautions in place. It’s going to change the setup of future rallies.”

“This will be studied, investigated and they will identify other ways to make sure that this doesn’t happen again,” said Linskey.

Linskey, who was part of the intense investigation of the April 15, 2013, Boston Marathon bombings says the amount of tips, video, and pictures that will be shared with investigators will be scrutinized closely,

“We got 23,000 photographs and 13,000 videos, that at the time we had to go through frame-by-frame with human beings,” said Linskey, describing the marathon bombings investigation. “Now, we have technology that can help investigators focus on particular clothing items, particular colors. You can actually track someone through the crowd.”

“They are going to be going through that and recreating the story of how this occurred and where there might have been any failures,” said Linskey

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

