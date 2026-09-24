Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes will transfer to halfway house in 2027

Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of the blood-testing company Theranos who was convicted of wire fraud in 2022, may be leaving prison early.

Holmes, who was sentenced to 11 years in prison, has been approved to be transferred to a halfway house in August 2027, The New York Times reported.

According to an update from the Department of Justice’s Victim Notification System, Holmes, 42, is scheduled to be placed in the Austin Transitional Center in Del Valle, Texas, on Aug. 23, 2027, ABC News reported.

A Sept. 22 letter to victims of her crime was sent from a unit manager within the Federal Bureau of Prisons, according to the Times, which viewed the correspondence.

Elizabeth Holmes has been approved for placement in a community correction center, or halfway house, and is scheduled to be placed there next year, according to an update from Department of Justice’s Victim Notification System.https://t.co/uhnoJqh5Cs — ABC News (@ABC) September 23, 2026

It is unclear what led to the transfer or how long Holmes may stay at the facility, according to the newspaper. Her scheduled release date is Feb. 22, 2030, according to the letter.

Holmes was originally sentenced in 2022 to 11 years, 3 months in prison after she was convicted for defrauding investors with false claims about her company’s blood-testing technology, ABC News reported.

She was found guilty of three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud while running Theranos, according to the news outlet. She reported to prison in May 2023.

Her sentence has since been reduced to 10 years, 3 months for good behavior, according to People.

Last year, Holmes filed a request to have her sentence commuted by the Department of Justice, the Times reported.

Officials from the Bureau of Prisons have not commented on the transfer.

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