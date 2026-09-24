Slow-speed pursuit on Mass. highway ends with tireless truck in cornfield

ACTON, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a slow-speed pursuit involving a tireless truck on Route 2 ended in a cornfield in Acton on Thursday morning.

Video obtained by Boston 25 News showed a red pickup truck traveling east between Leominster and Acton while riding on its rims, with Massachusetts State Police cruisers following closely behind.

The truck appeared to be missing all of its tires as it continued down the highway.

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A short time later, a photographer at the scene spotted the damaged truck being towed from a cornfield alongside the highway.

Witnesses reported seeing at least one person taken into custody at the scene. It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the pursuit or whether anyone was injured.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Massachusetts State Police for additional details and is working to learn what prompted the chase and what charges, if any, may be filed.

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