Taylor Swift teases ‘Patient Zero’ video; to debut at VMAs

It is Taylor Swift’s world.

The singer/songwriter has once again whipped up her fans into a frenzy over her new music.

Swift, with some help from Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell, are starring alongside the singer in her new video for “Patient Zero,” the single that drops on Friday.

She released the teaser this week in advance of its full release on Sunday during the MTV VMAs, Variety reported.

The video, or as Variety called it a “cinematic teaser,” was created by Oscar-winner Emmanuel Lubezki, known for “The Revenant,” “Birdman,” and Tom Cruise’s new film “Digger.”

The awards show will also present the “Shake It Off” performer with the first Artist-Director Award.

Along with the single, Swift is also releasing a new version of her latest album: “The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore,” CBS News reported. It will include “Patient Zero,” along with “Cleveland!,” “Pink Clouding,” and “Babylon.”

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