Taylor Swift appears in Mariska Hargitay’s ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Emmys skit

Taylor Swift was everywhere on Monday night. She was not only in a luxury box at the Kansas City Chiefs game, but she also made a cameo at the Emmy Awards.

We know that Swift is a big fan of “Law & Order: SVU,” and this time the singer had her chance to star opposite Mariska Hargitay. Hargitay, as her on-screen persona Olivia Benson, took on a Taylor Swift-inspired case and needed an expert to help her crack it.

That’s where the “Opalite” singer came in.

“Now, in order to crack a Swiftie case, you got to think like a Swiftie because the Swifties think that everything is a clue to what she’ll do next,” Hargitay said.

Swift is then heard off camera, “Hey guys, this isn’t adding up.”

She walks into the scene and tells Hargitay, “Our perp has a clear M.O.,” she said. “A lot of this doesn’t fit the pattern, and I don’t think everything is a clue.” Who responds, “It is to the Swifties.”

Then Swift counters, “I think what we’re going to be looking for is hiding in plain sight,” with potential Easter Eggs: “Saccharide. Aries. From the vineyard. North or south.”

When Hargitay asks, “What did you say?” Swift responded, ”I didn’t say anything."

Hargitay realizes, “Taylor Swift will not be at the Emmys,” then Swift says, “Maybe she’s going to do one of those cool pre-taped sketch things to support the host.”

The skit even features a second Olivia Benson: Swift’s Scottish Fold cat, named after Hargitay’s character.

Watch the clip here or below:

And they were right: Swift wasn’t at the show. She was at her husband’s “work thing,” the opening Monday Night Football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos, The Associated Press reported.

She was in the box with Tom Cruise, and the pair were caught on camera enjoying the game together.

Denver Broncos v Kansas City Chiefs KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 14: (L-R) Donna Kelce, Singer Taylor Swift and actor Tom Cruise attend the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on September 14, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Hargitay and Swift have been friends for years. Not only does Swift have her cat Olivia Benson, but Hargitay also named her Siamese cat Karma after a Swift song. The actress was also a guest at Swift’s and Kelce’s wedding in July.

“I’m still floating from that wedding,” Hargitay shared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” last week. “It was so spectacular and so intimate, I have to say. I have to say, I am blown away, because when there’s a wedding with that many guests, you think, like, ‘Oh, okay, it’s gonna be that.’ And it just wasn’t.”

This also wasn’t the first time Swift and Hargitay were together on camera. The “SVU” actress appeared in Swift’s cinematic “Bad Blood” video in 2014, People magazine reported.

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