Taylor Frankie Paul announces she’s not in upcoming ‘Mormon Wives’ season

After five seasons, Taylor Frankie Paul is dropping out of the cast of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.”

She wrote on Instagram on Monday, “I don’t desire to move forward like this,” claiming there was “bullying” from other cast members, The New York Times reported.

The Los Angeles Times reported that she was initially expected to return.

The newspaper said Paul’s fame can be credited to the show, which started in 2024. It led to her securing brand sponsorships and even a role on “The Bachelorette.”

The fame also came with pitfalls, which led to her quest to find reality television love being shelved after news broke that she attacked one of her exes, Dakota Mortensen, and the father of one of her children in 2023. She pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and was sentenced to three years’ probation.

Mortensen also accused her of attacking him again earlier this year, but the prosecutors in Utah decided not to file charges.

The incident was no secret and had been part of the first season of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” but outcry led Disney to pull her “Bachelorette” season days before its premiere.

She remained on “Secret Lives” and, according to The New York Times, was seen yelling at castmates and her mother, frequently in front of her children. She also said she had become engaged to one of the contestants on “The Bachelorette” but also got back together with Mortensen.

Variety and TMZ both reported that Paul allegedly failed a recent drug test that was ordered as part of custody battles between her and Mortensen and her ex-husband Tate Paul. She did not mention the alleged failed test in her statement, and Variety’s request for comment to her and Hulu went unanswered.

Season five of “Mormon Wives” was only five episodes in when cast members asked to stop production due to Taylor Frankie Paul’s issues. Whitney Leavitt and Mikayla Matthews both have since announced they were not continuing.

Layla Taylor wrote on Matthew’s announcement that she would finish the upcoming season, but the future was yet to be decided. Mayci Neeley had a similar statement, the Los Angeles Times said.

Jen Affleck is reportedly leaving and will join the spinoff “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County,” the newspaper reported.

“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” has been renewed for two more seasons.

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