Presley Gerber, Cindy Crawford’s son, dies at 27

LOS ANGELES — The son of supermodel Cindy Crawford has died. Presley Gerber was 27.

A representative for Crawford and her husband, Rande Gerber, said their son died on Sept. 20, The Associated Press reported. Documents from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office said he died at a rehab facility.

The cause of death was not listed, according to CNN.

Family representative Allie Jenkins said in a statement to the AP, “The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time.”

Presley Gerber was born in 1999 and, like his parents and his sister Kaia, was also a model, appearing on his first runway for Italian label Moschino at the age of 16.

He also modeled for Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, Pepsi and others, CNN reported.

He was also an investor and entrepreneur, according to DNA Model Management.

He was arrested in 2019 for DUI in Beverly Hills and was sentenced to probation and to complete a DUI program, Variety reported.

Presley Gerber had spoken about his mental health and drug addiction, speaking candidly about it during an appearance on the Studio 22 podcast in 2023. He said he used his platforms to raise awareness about mental health, saying it was “such a big part of my life.” Last year he spoke about his use of antidepressants and Xanax for panic attacks, sharing in December, “Unfortunately, I’ve had a lot of loss in many different forms recently,” adding, “So that is not an excuse, but it’s the reason why I am where I’m at now,” CNN reported.

Kaia Pressley spoke about her brother’s addiction, telling American Vogue, “When something like that happens in a family, it kind of levels everyone.”

“I think that’s also why I started to self-identify as the easy one and never wanted to ask for help,” she added.

She then described how her brother fit into the family, “My parents for most of our lives were very, very private and didn’t share anything — and now we have this absolute teacher, my brother, who says, ‘I’m gonna be very human for everyone.’”

He launched “Mental Health Mondays” and worked with A Sense of Home, a Los Angeles charity that helps the homeless.

Presley Gerber leaves behind his parents and sister, Variety reported.

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