BU students displaced after health officials condemn Brookline apartment building

BROOKLINE, Mass. — A Brookline apartment building housing some Boston University students has been condemned after health inspectors discovered what they say is an active sewage leak and other health and safety violations, which forced the evacuation of all six units.

Students living at the Egmont Street building initially contacted Brookline health officials over concerns about possible mold in their apartment, after they say they tried several times to get their concerns addressed by property management.

After weeks without a resolution, they contacted a health inspector.

“What concerned them is when they went down to the basement — well, before they got into the basement because it was boarded up to their knowledge,” Rita Tan said.

According to the Brookline Department of Public Health and Human Services, an inspector responded to 56 Egmont Street on Friday, Sept. 18, and discovered significant health and safety violations.

Officials said there were strong sewage odors and an active sewage pipe leak in the basement that affected multiple areas of the building. Reports of a possible gas leak were determined to be sewer gas odors from the sewage leak, and officials said no natural gas leak was found. The conditions led the town to condemn all six units in the building and displace residents.

“It’s the start of our senior year. We want to have fun, be comfortable, but now we’re displaced, we’re scared,” said Tan.

Brookline officials said Boston University Police and BU Student Services helped students with temporary housing.

“As students, we’re really just trying to go to school, and it stinks to kind of have to come and try to be handling all of this, like fixing up our house,” said Matthew Watkins.

Brookline health officials say the building will remain condemned while repairs are completed.

The property management company has been instructed to hire a licensed plumber to repair the damaged sewage pipe and a professional cleaning company to clean, sanitize and deodorize affected areas of the basement. The building must also be ventilated to eliminate sewage odors.

Officials said independent air quality testing will be required before residents are allowed to return.

Boston 25 News reached out to the property manager for more information about the conditions at the building and next steps.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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