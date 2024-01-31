Super Bowl 58: Companies release previews of big game’s commercials

There are three types of people who will be watching the Super Bowl on Feb. 11: Those who are football fans, those who want to see Taylor Swift, and finally, those who are just there for the commercials.

Companies have been rolling out ads, or previews, promoting not the game, but the advertisements that will be airing during the big game at the cost of about $7 million for each 30-second spot, The Associated Press reported.

There will be more than 50 advertisers featured during the Super Bowl.

Here is a preview of what you’ll be able to see between the plays:

Budweiser

After years of being absent, Budweiser is bringing back their Clydesdales and their canine companion, a Labrador.

Michelob Ultra

Lionel Messi is featured in this year’s Michelob Ultra spot, according to the AP.

Kawasaki

Kawasaki uses an iconic hairstyle to help show how cool its products are.

Hellmann’s

Hellmann’s uses Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson and a cat to sell “may-ow,” or mayo.

BetMGM

Vince Vaughn declares that “Tom has won enough” in the gambling platform’s ad, much to the dismay of Tom Brady.

Uber Eats

David and Victoria Beckham are going to be seen during the “super big baseball game” or the “hockey bowl” with “Jessica Aniston” to promote Uber Eats, poking fun at their Netflix documentary, Vulture reported.

Doritos Dinamita

Wednesday probably isn’t a big fan of the Super Bowl unless someone is injured, but Jenna Ortega is looking for the perfect snack in the Doritos Dinamita teaser.

Reese’s

Apparently, there’s a change afoot for Reese’ Peanut Butter Cups.

Pringles

Chris Pratt bears an uncanny resemblance to “Mr. P,” the mascot for Pringles.

Nerds

Nerds, the tiny, intense flavored candy, is advertising in this year’s Super Bowl, featuring Addison Rae coaching an unknown student in the ways of dance.

Check back as more ads will be added leading to Super Bowl Sunday.

