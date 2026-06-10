Shark attacks naval base employee in Florida

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — An employee of the Naval Support Activity Panama City was attacked by a shark as he swam in a base marina.

Base officials said the person attacked was a man in his 20s and that the incident happened on Monday around 11:45 a.m. in the Morale, Welfare and Recreation Marina, WMBB reported.

WJHG reported he was swimming with a co-worker during their lunch break, according to the base’s commanding officer.

The person has worked with the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Panama City Division, for four years.

A man can be heard screaming for help as the shark thrashes around in a disturbing video, the “Today” show reported.

In a 911 call obtained by the morning show, the operator asks, “His arm is severed off?” as the caller responds, “It’s there, but it’s not.”

Several people nearby helped the victim and assisted emergency personnel, ABC News reported.

He had injuries on both arms and was in critical condition, but his co-worker was not injured.

The type of shark has not been identified and the attack is under investigation.

The “Today” show said it was the first shark attack at the military base.

It was the second shark attack in the past several days. A fisherman was attacked near Fort Pickens. The fisherman was bitten as he tried to cut the animal loose.

NOAA research biologist, Dr. John Carlson, told the “Today” show that sightings have increased because sharks move to coastal waters to give birth this time of the year, adding that it is rare to be attacked.

Ocearch tracks nearly 400 tagged sharks, along with other sea life. You can see where they are by clicking here.

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