Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused of sexual assault in new lawsuit by former model

NEW YORK — Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing new accusations from a former model, who claims in a lawsuit that she was drugged and sexually assaulted by the rap mogul.

In the complaint, filed Tuesday in a Manhattan federal court, Crystal McKinney claims that she was “drugged and sexually assaulted” in 2003 by Combs, 54, after a Men’s Fashion Week event in New York City, The New York Times reported.

The amount McKinney is seeking in damages is unspecified, according to People.

McKinney, who was 22 at the time of the alleged assault, said that an unnamed fashion designer invited her to attend the event at Cipriani Downtown, a Manhattan restaurant, the Times reported. That is where she met Combs.

Later that night, Combs invited her to his recording studio. According to the complaint, McKinney said she was given alcohol and marijuana and then was led into a bathroom, where she said Combs attempted to force her into a sexual act, according to the Times.

After she refused, McKinney said Combs allegedly forced her to perform oral sex on him, according to CNN.

The woman later lost consciousness and later woke up in a taxi, realizing that she had been sexually assaulted, the Times reported.

Other defendants in the case include representatives for Bad Boy Records, Sean John Clothing LLC, and Universal Music Group Inc., CNN reported.

McKinney said that other lawsuits against Combs led her to file her own complaint, according to the Times.

Because the allegations reference events that occurred more than two decades ago, the lawsuit was brought under New York City’s Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Act. The measure, for a limited amount of time, allows accusers to file civil complaints involving claims after the statute of limitations have expired.

Combs has been the subject of several lawsuits from others who have accused him of sexual and physical abuse, according to NBC News. McKinney filed her complaint days after a video was made public of Combs beating his former girlfriend, Cassandra Ventura, known as “Cassie,” in 2016.

Ventura detailed the attack in her lawsuit, which was settled in one day, the news outlet reported.

“My behavior on that video is inexcusable,” Combs said in an Instagram and Facebook post on Sunday.

Representatives for Combs did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the lawsuit, the Times reported.

In March, two of Combs’ homes -- one in the Los Angeles area and one on Star Island in Miami Beach, Florida -- were raided as part of an investigation that officials said is at least in part of a human trafficking inquiry, according to the newspaper.

