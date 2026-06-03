Roku adds 4 more free channels to platform

At a time when streaming companies have been raising the price of entertainment, Roku has done something unusual.

The company has added more free channels to its service.

The Independent said Roku added four new sports channels to its platform this week, which already boasts more than 500 free live channels.

The channels are:

FIFA Plus Women (channel 5243)

FIFA Plus Español (channel 929)

Sports Illustrated (channel 227)

Stingray Hooked (channel 5306)

The four new channels were first reported by Cord Cutters News but were confirmed by Roku for The Independent.

The latest additions come nearly two months after Roku rolled out 22 new free channels, including one that airs episodes of television westerns such as “Rawhide,” as well as MTV en Español.

The ones announced in April were part of its free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels, according to Tom’s Guide.

Roku started out as a streaming player in 2008, but evolved with the launch of Roku TV in 2014, and now boasts more than 100 million streaming households, according to AL.com.

“Surpassing 100 million streaming households is a defining moment, not just for Roku, but for the future of television,” Roku founder and CEO Anthony Wood said earlier this year, according to Men’s Journal.

“We’re helping shape the entertainment landscape by making it easier to discover great content, more affordable to watch it, and more effective for advertisers and partners around the world to connect with audiences,” Wood continued.

©2026 Cox Media Group