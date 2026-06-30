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Recall alert: Ford recalling 741K vehicles over transmission defect

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Logo of the car manufacturer Ford in a parked vehicle.
Recall alert File photo: Ford is recalling more than 741,000 vehicles due to a transmission defect discovered in several models. (JOAQuincorbalan.com m/Road Red Runner - stock.adobe.com)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Ford is recalling 741,195 vehicles in the United States due to a transmission defect that can damage the vehicle’s parking system, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

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Reuters reported that the defect could result in the vehicles rolling away.

The recall affects certain 2018-2021 ⁠Navigator, Expedition, 2020-2021 Explorer, Lincoln Aviator, ​and 2021 F-150 vehicles, the NHTSA said.

Reuters reported that Ford ​dealers will update the software and inspect and replace any damaged transmission components for free, according to the NHTSA.

The agency said that interim letters notifying owners of potential safety risks will be mailed beginning Aug. 3, 2026. Additional letters will be sent once the remedy is available, the NHTSA said.

The remedy is anticipated in April 2027, the agency said.

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