Mass. man wanted after fleeing Maine traffic stop linked to drug bust

Maine State Police are searching for a Massachusetts man accused of fleeing a traffic stop where investigators seized more than 350 grams of suspected crack cocaine.

A Maine State Trooper conducted a traffic stop on Sept. 12 for a violation in Skowhegan.

The trooper identified the occupants of the vehicle as 57-year-old Ruth Crandall of Rockland, 26-year-old Taylor Meader of Sidney, and an unknown man who fled the scene.

Officers said they seized approximately 354 grams of suspected crack cocaine after searching the vehicle and occupants.

Crandall was arrested and charged with unlawful furnishing of a Schedule W drug and unlawful possession of a Schedule W drug.

Meader was also arrested and charged with unlawful trafficking of a Schedule W drug.

Investigators said they identified the man who fled from the traffic stop as 25-year-old Braylin Nunez of Lawrence, Mass.

An arrest warrant was issued for Nunez, charging him with aggravated trafficking of a Schedule W drug, aggravated furnishing of a Schedule W drug, and refusal to submit to arrest or detention.

Anyone with information regarding Nunez’s location is asked to contact Maine State Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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