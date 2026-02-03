Recall alert: 568K Hyundai Palisades recalled over side curtain air bags

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of more than 568,500 Hyundai Palisades.

The agency said the SUV’s side curtain air bag may not deploy correctly in a crash.

The recall affects some 2020 through 2025 Palisade SUVs.

A remedy is not yet available.

Letters will be sent to owners of the recalled vehicles on March 23.

Owners can also call Hyundai at 855-371-9460 for more information. The company’s internal recall number is 292.

The vehicle identification number can also be searched on the NHTSA website.

