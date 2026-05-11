Recall alert: 144K Mercedes recalled over blank instrument panel

Mercedes-Benz USA is recalling 144,049 vehicles because their instrument panels can go blank.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the infotainment control unit may reset while the vehicle is in motion, causing the instrument panels to go blank.

The recall affects the following cars from the 2024-2026 model years:

AMG GT

C-Class

E-Class

SL

CLE

GLC

Dealers will update the infotainment software at no cost, the NHTSA said.

Owners will be alerted by mail after June 26 but can call Mercedes at 800-367-6372. The vehicle identification numbers can be searched on the NHTSA website.

©2026 Cox Media Group