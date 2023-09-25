Rapper Krayzie Bone of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony hospitalized, manager confirms

LOS ANGELES — Krayzie Bone, a member of the Grammy Award-winning rap group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, has been hospitalized, the band’s manager said.

The 50-year-old musician, whose real name is Anthony Henderson, checked himself into a Los Angeles hospital on Friday, Bobby Dee, the rapper’s manager, confirmed to the Los Angeles Times.

Dee did not provide additional details about the musician’s condition, according to the newspaper.

AllHipHop and TMZ reported that Krayzie Bone went to the hospital after coughing up blood.

The “East 1999″ rapper was placed in an induced coma and will undergo a second procedure due to internal bleeding, the Times reported, citing TMZ.

The musician has been part of the five-member rap group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony since the group formed in Cleveland in 1991, the Times reported.

The group has been nominated for three Grammy Awards and won in 1997 for Best Rap Performance By A Duo Or Group for “Tha Crossroads.”

The group rose to fame in the late 1990s and is known for its debut EP, “Creepin on Ah Come Up” and its second album, “E. 1999 Eternal,” the Times reported.

Krayzie Bone’s solo career includes the albums, “Thug on da Line,” “Thugline Boss” and “Chasing the Devil.” Earlier this year, he released “QuickFix: Level 3: Level Up.”

He has also launched his own record label and line of apparel.

