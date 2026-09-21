Longest-tenured Patriots player suffers ‘heartbreaking’ injury in win over Steelers

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots starting right guard Mike Onwenu reportedly suffered a broken ankle in Sunday’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Onwenu, a seven-year veteran, was carted off the field in the first quarter of New England’s 20-3 win. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, initial X-rays revealed a broken right ankle.

“It is heartbreaking when you see a guy like Mike, who has played through injuries, been here since he was a rookie,” quarterback Drake Maye said of Onwenu’s injury. “He leaves it all out there.”

Brutal news for Onwenu. The injury looked gruesome as it happened. Wishing him a speedy recovery. https://t.co/Yw3hvondJh — Lauren Walsh (@lauwalsh10) September 20, 2026

Onwenu’s injury came after Steelers star T.J. Watt fell on his legs during a play in which Maye was sacked. Veteran Greg Van Roten replaced him on the offensive line.

The Patriots drafted Onwenu, 28, in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He is currently the longest-tenured player on New England’s roster.

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