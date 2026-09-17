Fredd Young, All-Pro linebacker for Seattle Seahawks, dies at 64

Fredd Young, a four-time Pro Bowl linebacker and special teams standout for the Seattle Seahawks during the 1980s, has died at the age of 64, the team announced on Wednesday.

Young, who was named one of the top 50 players in franchise history, also was a first-team All-Pro selection in 1987.

No cause of death was given, The Athletic reported.

“A standout linebacker who impacted the game in multiple ways,” the Seahawks wrote in a caption on X. “We remember the life and legacy of Fredd Young.”

Young was a third-round selection out of New Mexico State by the Seahawks in the 1984 NFL draft. He spent two of his first four seasons as a special teams standout and earned Pro Bowl honors in both years, The Athletic reported.

A standout linebacker who impacted the game in multiple ways, we remember the life and legacy of Fredd Young. pic.twitter.com/b5tqWldHLH — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 16, 2026

He started at inside linebacker during his second season, the Seahawks said in a statement.

Over the next three seasons, Young made 338 tackles and had nine sacks.

According to United Press International, Young became angry after the Seahawks drafted Oklahoma linebacker Brian Bosworth with the No. 1 pick in the 1987 supplemental draft and signed the rookie to a 10-year, $11 million deal, The Athletic reported.

Young responded with a career year in 1987, helping Seattle reach the wild-card round of the AFC playoffs.

He earned All-Pro honors when he forced five fumbles, had nine sacks, five forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. He also returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown during a 35-13 victory against the Los Angeles Raiders

“Fredd Young was dependable,” former “SportsCenter” anchor and Kenny Mayne said in the Seahawks tribute video for Young. “He was always making plays; his name was always getting called. Whether it was stuffing a hole, making a tackle, or getting back in pass coverage. He definitely was one of the players that made the Seattle defense what it was during his time.”

𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗱 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗴 | 𝟭𝟵𝟲𝟭-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟲



The NM State Hall of Famer's impact on Aggie Athletics and the Las Cruces community will never be forgotten.



We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends.



📰 https://t.co/dd03Wipwxw pic.twitter.com/E0gjgM92jk — NM State Aggies (@NMStateAggies) September 16, 2026

Young was traded to the Indianapolis Colts in 1988 for two first-round draft picks that eventually became left tackle Andy Heck and Hall of Fame defensive tackle Cortez Kennedy, The Athletic reported.

He was later named a member of the Seahawks’ 35th anniversary team and one of the franchise’s Top 50 players as part of the Seahawks’ 50th-anniversary season in 2025, according to the sports news website.

Born in Dallas on Nov. 14, 1961, Young excelled at New Mexico State from 1980 to 1983. His 393 career tackles are fourth in school history, and he still holds the team single-game record for sacks, scoring six against Louisiana Tech in 1983, The Athletic reported.

He returned two kickoffs for touchdowns in 1983, according to Sports-Reference.com.

He was inducted into the New Mexico State Hall of Fame in 1991 and its Football Ring of Honor in 2007.

“Widely regarded as one of the greatest Aggies to ever wear the Crimson and White, Young remained a cherished member of the Las Cruces community throughout his life,” New Mexico State said in a statement.

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