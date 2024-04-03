Powerful earthquake rattles east coast of Taiwan, causes tsunami in southern Japan

A major earthquake rocked the east coast of Taiwan early Wednesday, rattling buildings across the island and causing a tsunami that came ashore on Japan’s southern islands, authorities said.

The earthquake monitoring service in Taiwan classified the earthquake at magnitude 7.2, while the U.S. Geological Survey put it at 7.5, according to The Associated Press.

Hong Kong residents feel tremors

Updated 10:08 p.m. EDT April 2: Hong Kong’s weather forecast agency said it had received more than 100 reports of tremors after the earthquake hit Taiwan, The New York Times reported. The tremors were similar to the vibrations of a passing truck, the agency stated.

Philippines advises evacuation from coastal areas

Updated 9:57 p.m. EDT April 2: Residents living in the coastal areas of 23 provinces in the Philippines were advised to immediately move to higher ground or move farther inland, The New York Times reported.

The first tsunami waves were expected to reach the islands between 8:33 a.m. and 10:33 a.m. local time, according to the newspaper.

Officials said the first waves to reach the coast “may not be the largest” and could continue for several hours.

Coastal areas stretching north to south in the archipelago nation, but not the capital Manila, “are expected to experience high tsunami waves” based on tsunami wave models, The Manila Times reported.

Tsunami warnings downgraded in parts of Japan

Update 9:46 p.m. EDT April 2: Japan’s meteorological agency downgraded its tsunami warning to advisories for Miyako island, the Yaeyama region and Okinawa’s main island, The New York Times reported.

USGS: Tsunami threats possible in China, Guam

Update 9:42 p.m. EDT April 2: The U.S. Geological Survey forecast tsunami threats of 3 to 9.8 along some of the Taiwan and mainland China coasts, The New York Times reported. Smaller tsunami waves of less than a foot are possible from Guam and Indonesia to Vietnam, the USGS said.

Taiwan experiences power outages; flights to Okinawa canceled

Update 9:36 p.m. EDT April 2: The New York Times reported that the cutting of power and internet outages have been reported in parts of Taiwan after the earthquake, according to NetBlocks, a watchdog organization that monitors cybersecurity.

Service on Taiwan’s high-speed rail was suspended Wednesday, while classes in Hualien County schools were suspended.

Nippon Airlines has suspended all flights to and from Naha airport on the main Okinawa island, in addition to flights from Miyako and Ishigaki islands, according to the newspaper.

⚠ Confirmed: Internet outages have been registered in parts of #Taiwan after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake; the decline in network connectivity comes amid reports of power outages with a tsunami warning issued; nuclear regulator observes no issues with reactors at present 📉 pic.twitter.com/7hERFHXU87 — NetBlocks (@netblocks) April 3, 2024

Original report: Japan’s meteorological agency forecast a tsunami of up to 9.8 feet.

A powerful magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck Taiwan on Wednesday morning, prompting nearby Japan to issue a tsunami warning.https://t.co/mEd993Peyk — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 3, 2024

The earthquake rumbled through Taiwan at 7:58 a.m. local time and could be felt in the capital city of Taipei, according to the AP.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicenter of the earthquake was off the coast of Hualien on the eastern side of the island, The New York Times reported. Taiwan’s Central Weather Administration also recorded an aftershock of 6.5 in magnitude, according to the newspaper.

Japanese broadcaster NHK said that tsunami waves nearly a foot high had already started hitting the shore on Yonaguni Island in southern Japan at 9:14 a.m. local time, the Times reported. According to NHK, such waves carry power equal to about 440 pounds, according to the newspaper.

The tsunami began hitting Japan’s southern island groups about 15 minutes after the quake struck near Taiwan, according to the AP. Waves came ashore at Ishigaki island at 9:32 a.m., the Times reported.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.4 - 18 km SSW of Hualien City, Taiwan https://t.co/G7yLg1BGyO — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) April 3, 2024

The Japan Meteorological Agency added that waves were likely to hit the coasts of Miyako and Yaeyama islands, the news organization reported.

Residents on those islands, including the Okinawa group, were told to leave the coastal areas as soon as possible, according to the Times. NHK reported that tsunamis were expected to hit the islands shortly after 10 a.m. local time with waves reaching 10 feet.

Footage from Taiwan television stations showed footage of collapsed buildings in Hualien, according to Reuters. The quake could be felt as far away as Shanghai in mainland China, the news outlet reported.

Taiwan is regularly hit by earthquakes, according to CNN. In 2018, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake hit near Hualien, killing 17 people and injuring more than 300 others, the cable news outlet reported.

Wednesday’s earthquake is the strongest to hit Taiwan since a 7.7 magnitude quake hit 93 miles south of the capital city of Taipei, CNN reported. The earthquake killed 2,400 people and injured more than 10,000, according to the news outlet.

