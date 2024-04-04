Trending

Powerball: Jackpot grows to $1.23 billion

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Powerball

Powerball: Numbers for the fourth-largest jackpot in the promotion's history were drawn on Wednesday. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images )

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Powerball jackpot continued to grow, as the fourth-largest grand prize in the promotion’s history ballooned to an estimated $1.23 billion after no one matched all of the numbers in Wednesday’s drawing.

The winning numbers for the grand prize worth $1.09 billion were 11-38-41-62-65 and the Powerball was 15. The Power Play was 3X.

Jackpot rises to $1.23 billion

Update 12:08 a.m. EST April 4: The Powerball jackpot rolled over for the 39th consecutive time and will be worth $1.23 billion in Saturday’s drawing.

If a player wins the jackpot in Saturday’s drawing, they can choose between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $1.23 billion or a lump sum payment estimated at $595.1 million. Both prize options are calculated before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, lottery officials said.

There were nine second-tier winners on Wednesday, with each ticket winning $1 million.

Two each were sold in California and Massachusetts, with solo winners sold in Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, South Carolina and Washington.

How much money will you get after taxes if you win the Powerball jackpot?

The Powerball jackpot was last won on Jan. 1 by a single ticket in Michigan that matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win an $842.2 million grand prize. Since then, there have been 39 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

  • 1. $2.04 billion -- Nov. 7, 2022; California.
  • 2. $1.765 billion -- Oct. 11, 2023; California.
  • 3. $1.586 billion -- Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee.
  • 4. $1.23 billion -- April 6, 2024 drawing
  • 5. $1.08 billion -- July 19, 2023; California.
  • 6. $842 million -- Jan. 1, 2024; Michigan.
  • 7. $768.4 million -- Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin.
  • 8. $758.7 million -- Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts.
  • 9. $754.6 million -- Feb. 6, 2023; Washington.
  • 10. $731.1 million -- Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland.

Original report: The highest jackpot in Powerball history is $2.04 billion, sold to a single winner in California on Nov. 7, 2022.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.com.

