Retired eye doctor struck and killed by tree during nor’easter

LENOX, Mass. — A retired Massachusetts ophthalmologist died after being struck by a tree on Saturday during the nor’easter.

Lenox Police said hikers found 78-year-old Bruce Evenchik unresponsive on a trail near Kennedy Park on Saturday. He was walking his dog when it happened, according to officials. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

The Berkshire Eye Center in Pittsfield shared a post on Facebook and said Evenchik co-founded the practice and helped thousands of people with their vision.

‘His sudden and tragic passing is devastating to all who knew him. Bruce was an integral part of the foundation of Berkshire Eye and dedicated his career to caring for patients throughout the Berkshires", they shared in a statement.

“Through his skill, compassion, and commitment, he helped thousands of people regain their sight and improve their lives. He will be deeply missed by his colleagues, patients, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group