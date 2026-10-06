‘Patient Zero’ No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100, knocks ‘Choosin’ Texas’ off top spot

Music fans have chosen “Patient Zero” over “Choosin’ Texas,” with Taylor Swift’s latest song topping the charts.

After 24 weeks at No. 1, “Choosin’ Texas” has been defeated by “Patient Zero,” Billboard said.

This is her fourth chart-topper this year, including “The Fate of Ophelia,” “Opalite” and “I Knew It, I Knew You,” Rolling Stone reported.

This is Swift’s 16th No. 1 and is one of four new songs she released as part of “The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore.”

Not only is “Patient Zero” the top song on the Billboard Hot 100, but other songs from her “Showgirl” deluxe version also dominate the top five.

“Cleveland!,” Babylon" and “Pink Clouding” are No. 3, 4, and 5, respectively.

Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas,” which first hit No. 1 in February, is No. 2 on the list.

Swift is also tied with Drake for the most No. 1 Hot 100 debuts, with 10.

Swift by the numbers:

74 Hot 100 top 10s, most of all female singers and number two for all musicians, second only to Drake’s 90.

14 Hot 100 top 10s from both versions of “The Life of a Showgirl”

34.5 million streams of “Patient Zero”

28.5 million radio airplay audience impressions for “Patient Zero”

65,000 “Patient Zero” songs sold

182 Top 40 Hot 100 hits

281 total Hot 100 hit entries

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