New recruit: Labrador retriever puppy on the beat as comfort dog

TIVERTON, R.I. — The Tiverton, Rhode Island, police department has a new recruit, but instead of tracking down suspects, this officer offers snuggles and puppy kisses.

Blue is a Labrador retriever pup who has been selected to be the department’s comfort dog who will help calm people down when there are crises, WPRI reported last month, before Blue got his badge.

Blue is partnered with Officer Shaun Wilson, WLNE reported. On their first day on the job together, Blue had a full schedule, meeting everyone at the police department, then visiting town hall and finally, his first veterinarian visit with the force.

He also was scheduled to visit students at the local high school, attend a concert and visit the library.

You can follow Blue on his Facebook page — K9 Blue TPD.