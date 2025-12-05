Netflix buys Warner Bros. for $82.7B

Netflix announced it has purchased Warner Bros. in an $82.7 billion deal.

The agreement includes HBO Max, HBO, and DC Comics along with the film and television studios.

The streaming company announced the news on Friday morning, saying, "This acquisition brings together two pioneering entertainment businesses, combining Netflix’s innovation, global reach and best-in-class streaming service with Warner Bros.’ century-long legacy of world-class storytelling."

“This acquisition will improve our offering and accelerate our business for decades to come,” Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters said in a news release. “Warner Bros. has helped define entertainment for more than a century and continues to do so with phenomenal creative executives and production capabilities. With our global reach and proven business model, we can introduce a broader audience to the worlds they create—giving our members more options, attracting more fans to our best-in-class streaming service, strengthening the entire entertainment industry and creating more value for shareholders.”

