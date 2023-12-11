Mya Lesnar, daughter of WWE superstar, sets indoor shot put record at Colorado State

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Strength runs in the Lesnar family.

Mya Lesnar, the daughter of WWE superstar Brock Lesnar, set a school record in the indoor shot put while competing for Colorado State on Dec. 2, KUSA-TV reported.

The junior threw the shot 18.50 meters at the Mines Alumni Classic, according to a news release from Colorado State. The previous school record was 17.55 meters, and Lesnar’s toss placed her first nationwide in the indoor shot put competition, the school said.

Mya Lesnar’s first two attempts in the competition were in the 16-meter range, putting her in first place, ESPN reported. She fouled on her fourth and fifth attempts before unleashing her record-breaking toss on throw No. 6. Her distance topped the competition by nearly 3 meters, the sports cable news outlet reported.

ICYMI: Yesterday Mya Lesnar broke the school record in the women's shot put with a mark of 18.50 meters!#Stalwart x #CSURams pic.twitter.com/9p2tMo6X8W — Colorado State T&F/XC (@CSUTrackFieldXC) December 2, 2023

The elder Lesnar, who has excelled as a professional wrestler and was a former UFC heavyweight champion won the NCAA Division I collegiate wrestling championship as a senior at the University of Minnesota in 2000.

His daughter is racking up honors, too. Due to her record-breaking performance, Mya Lesnar was named Colorado State’s Women’s Field Athlete of the Week, according to the school.

