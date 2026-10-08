Mia Goth files for divorce from Shia LaBeouf, seeks custody of daughter

Mia Goth has filed for divorce from husband and fellow actor Shia LaBeouf and is seeking sole physical and legal custody of their 4-year-old daughter, court records show.

Goth, 32, filed a petition in a Los Angeles County Superior Court on Tuesday to dissolve her marriage to LaBeouf, 40, People reported. The couple married in 2016 and share a daughter, Isabel, according to the magazine.

The petition noted that the couple had been separated since since July 28, 2025.

Goth also requested that LaBeouf should be granted visitation rights, and asked the court to deny either party spousal support, People reported.

Mia Goth Requests Sole Legal and Physical Custody of Her and Shia LaBeouf’s 4-Year-Old Daughter in Divorce https://t.co/SjsMgK2Jte — People (@people) October 7, 2026

The two met and became a couple while filming “Nymphomaniac: Vol. II” in 2012, The Associated Press reported. They had previously split and said they were divorcing in 2018, but remained legally married and reunited in 2020. Isabel was born in 2022.

LaBeouf moved from the Los Angeles home he shared with Goth to New Orleans after they split in 2025, according to People. He was arrested and faced two counts of simple battery after an altercation at a bar on Feb. 17 during Mardi Gras, the magazine reported.

In June, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery charges in connection with the incident and was sentenced to two years or probation, alcohol abuse rehabilitation, sensitivity training and anger management classes, People reported.

Goth, born Mia Gypsy Mello da Silva Goth in London, most recently appeared as the unfaithful servant Melantho in this summer’s “The Odyssey” and had a dual role in last year’s “Frankenstein,” the AP reported.

LaBeouf was a child actor on the Disney Channel’s “Even Stevens” and in the 2003 film “Holes,” according to the news organization. He later starred in “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull”(2008) and director Michael Bay’s first three “Transformers” films, the AP reported.

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