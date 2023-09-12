Trending

McCarthy tells House committee to open Biden impeachment inquiry

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WASHINGTON — Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday that he is directing a House committee to launch a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden related to his family’s business dealings.

“House Republicans have uncovered serious and credible allegations into President Biden’s conduct,” the California Republican said at a news conference announcing the decision. “Taken together, these allegations paint a picture of a culture of corruption.”

McCarthy said the allegations include claims of “abuse of power, obstruction and corruption, and they warrant further investigation by the House of Representatives.” He added that the claims are related to the business dealings of Hunter Biden, the president’s son.

The announcement comes as McCarthy faces growing pressure from his most conservative colleagues to take action against Biden, The Associated Press reported. Earlier, McCarthy said he would not launch an impeachment inquiry into Biden without a full vote from the House.

White House spokesman Ian Sams criticized McCarthy’s decision in a series of social media posts, writing that it represented “extreme politics at its worst.”

“House Republicans have been investigating the President for 9 months, and they’ve turned up no evidence of wrong doing,” he said. “His own GOP members have said so.”

