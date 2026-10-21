Man jumps onto moving school bus to save 18 children after driver has medical emergency

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Minnesota man jumped onto a moving school bus when he noticed the driver suffering from a medical emergency, and his fast reactions helped save 18 children on board, officials said.

Ebro Ahmed was standing outside of a store in St. Paul’s Dayton neighborhood on Monday when he observed the bus rolling with its doors open, KSTP reported.

“I saw a bus roll past me with the doors open, and I saw the bus driver seizing up,” Ahmed told the television station. “So I just ran out to the bus, I tried to put it in park, I threw it in reverse by accident, and then I ended up getting it in neutral, pulled the parking brake.

“And then I called the police and called the ambulances so they could help the driver.”

Surveillance video from the Bricks Snacks and Tobacco store in St. Paul that was obtained by KSTP appeared to back up Ahmed’s story.

While Ahmed does not have any medical experience, he credited the television drama series “Grey’s Anatomy” for keeping calm under pressure.

It was unclear what type of medical emergency the bus driver was experiencing; the children were middle school students.

Officials with St. Paul Public Schools confirmed that a medical emergency had occurred but did not elaborate. District officials said the incident occurred on a bus route from Battle Creek Middle School and that paramedics responded to the scene, KSTP reported.

The school’s mental health team checked in with the students, according to the television station.

Ahmed said he was happy that nobody was hurt.

“At the end of the day, youth are the most innocent humans on Earth, so anything you can do to save them, help them, it’s worth it,” he told KSTP. “Saving lives is very, you know, something God will never forget; God will definitely reward you heavily for it.”

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