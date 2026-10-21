Amazon to hire 300,000 for holiday season

If you’re looking to make extra money this holiday season, Amazon plans to hire more than 300,000 workers this year.

The company announced on Tuesday that it will hire hundreds of thousands of workers for seasonal, part-time and full-time positions across the country.

The seasonal jobs will qualify for health care coverage on their first day, starting on Jan. 1, 2027. Employees must work at least 30 hours a week to qualify. Eligible employees hired before Jan. 1 will get benefits starting that day, while those hired on Jan. 1and later will get benefits on day one.

Full-time employees will start at a minimum of $20 an hour and will be paid up to $24 an hour; with benefits, pay will be more than $32 an hour.

Seasonal employees will get an average of $20 an hour with some benefits and the opportunity to become full-time.

Amazon employees also get an uncapped 10% discount on groceries and essentials on Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market online and a 20% discount at Whole Foods stores, which can be combined with Prime member savings.

To see available jobs, click here.

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