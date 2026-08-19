Man convicted 17 times arrested in undercover narcotics sting

TAMPA, Fla. — A west-central Florida man with an extensive rap sheet was arrested again on Monday, as deputies said he met undercover agents while carrying drugs and paraphernalia.

According to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, Anthony Wayne Schwebel, 40, of St. Petersburg, was arrested in Tampa.

He was charged with trafficking in oxycodone, trafficking in amphetamine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver, unlawful use of a two-way communications device, driving with a suspended or canceled license, and driving without a valid motorcycle license, online records show.

The sheriff’s office said that Schwebel has been convicted 17 times over the years, WFLA reported. Deputies also said that the suspect was “a known gang member.”

According to the sheriff’s office, Schwebel agreed to meet with persons who turned out to be undercover detectives conducting a narcotics investigation, the television station reported.

Investigators said that Schwebel arrived on a Yamaha motorcycle and was allegedly carrying methamphetamine and oxycodone, according to WTSP.

Detectives said that Schwebel had enough drug paraphernalia in his possession to be charged with drug trafficking, the television station reported.

The paraphernalia included a scale and plastic bags along with the drugs, the sheriff’s office said.

Schwebel remains in the Hillsborough County Jail, with bail set at $53,500, online records show.

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