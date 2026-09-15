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Man charged when boy fires gun after finding weapon on school bus

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
School bus window shot out: File photo. A 12-year-old boy who found a gun on a Chicago school bus fired the weapon, putting a bullet hole through a window. There were no injuries. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CHICAGO — A Chicago man is accused of leaving a gun on a school bus, which a boy found inside an unattended bag and fired one shot that pierced a window on the vehicle as classes were being dismissed, authorities said.

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Police said that Steven Dixon Jr., 22, was charged with one felony count of possessing or carrying a firearm on school property and misdemeanor counts of child endangerment and reckless conduct, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Dixon allegedly left the bag on the school bus, which was at Minnie Miñoso Academy in the Bridgeport neighborhood of the city, at about 2:25 p.m. CT on Monday, according to the newspaper.

Police said the 12-year-old boy found the bag, removed the gun and fired one round, hitting one of the bus’ windows, WLS reported.

WFLD reported that Dixon is a school bus aide. School officials have not confirmed his employment status.

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Dixon then allegedly took the bag and fled, officials told the Sun-Times. No injuries were reported.

The school was placed on lockdown but parents were still able to pick up their children, WFLD reported.

Carrie Cole, the principal at Minnie Miñoso Academy, sent a letter to parents about the incident, according to WLS.

“Today at dismissal, there was a shot fired from inside a school bus transporting students from our school,” Cole wrote, according to the television station. “The shot hit a window on the bus. Thankfully, no one was injured, and all students are safe.”

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