Police find missing woman after hours-long search in the woods in Newton

NEWTON, Mass. — A missing woman was found Tuesday morning after an hours-long search in the woods in Newton.

Video captured by Boston 25 shows police leading Chang out of the woods.

She was reunited with her son before being taken to an ambulance, where she received medical attention.

Police said Deborah Chang was last seen on Theodore Road Monday afternoon after leaving her son’s home.

Chang is from Taiwan and is unfamiliar with the Newton area, according to police.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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