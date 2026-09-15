Boston police release new image in search for suspect who allegedly stole car with child inside

BOSTON — Boston police are continuing to seek the public’s help in identifying a person accused of stealing a vehicle with a child in the back seat over the weekend.

Investigators released a new surveillance image on Monday showing the suspect from behind, hoping the photo will generate leads.

The vehicle was stolen near Crawford and Warren streets at about 9:15 p.m. Saturday, according to the Boston Police Department.

The suspect allegedly drove away with a child still inside the vehicle.

Officers later located the stolen car and the child about two miles away near Draper Street and Bentham Road. The child was reportedly safe and unharmed.

Boston police haven’t released a formal description of the suspect, but detectives are urging anyone who recognizes the person in surveillance images or has information about the incident to come forward.

Video previously shared by police showed the person in question walking with a tan sweater, blue pants, a white hat and shoes, and a blue surgical mask.

Search for Boston kidnapping suspect continues (Boston Police Department)

The investigation remains ongoing.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group