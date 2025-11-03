Macy’s announces performers, balloons for 99th Thanksgiving Day Parade

New balloons and a slate of amazing performers have been announced for the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
The iconic department store will once again host the parade, which winds through New York City on Thanksgiving Day morning and officially ushers in the Christmas season.
Macy’s says more than 3.5 million people in the Big Apple and another 50 million-plus viewers experience the parade each year.
As in years past, it will be filled with bands, performers, and, of course, it will be filled with bands, performers and of course the massive balloons.
Here is the breakdown, according to a Macy’s news release:
Herald Square performances
- EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI (HUNTR/X from KPop Demon Hunters)
- “Buena Vista Social Club”
- “Just in Time”
- “Ragtime”
- Radio City Rockettes
Parade performances
- Drew Baldridge
- Matteo Bocelli
- Colbie Caillat
- Ciara
- Gavin DeGraw
- Meg Donnelly
- Mr. Fantasy
- Foreigner
- Debbie Gibson
- Mickey Guyton
- Christopher Jackson
- Jewel
- Lil Jon
- Kool & the Gang
- Darlene Love
- Roman Mejia
- Taylor Momsen
- Tiler Peck
- Busta Rhymes
- Calum Scott
- Shaggy
- Lauren Spencer Smith
- Luísa Sonza
- Teyana Taylor
Appearances
- Nikki DeLoach
- U.S. Olympian Ilia Malinin
- Kristoffer Polaha
- U.S Paralympian Jack Wallace
New balloons
- Buzz Lightyear
- PAC-MAN
- Shrek’s Onion Carriage
- Mario
- Derpy Tiger,
New floats, balloonicles
- The Land of Glaciers, Wildlife & Wonder by Holland America Line
- Brick-tastic Winter Mountain by The LEGO Group
- Master Chocolatier Ballroom by Lindt
- Upside Down Invasion: Stranger Things by Netflix
- Friends-giving in POPCITY by Pop Mart, the makers of Labubu
- The Counting Sheep’s Dream Generator by Serta
- The Elf on the Shelf Santaverse’s: Frost Pips by The Lumistella Company (balloonicle)
- Sussie (balloonicle)
The parade will step off on Nov. 27.
