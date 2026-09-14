Legendary costume designer Bob Mackie dies

The man who dressed stars such as Cher and Tina Turner has died.

Bob Mackie was 87 years old.

A statement posted to Mackie’s Instagram account said he died on Sept. 14.

“He lived his 87 years to the fullest, fulfilling his dream of being a Fashion and Costume Designer, which is all he ever wanted to do. His genius and extraordinary designs will live on forever, continuing to bring beauty into this world,” the post read.

Mackie was an award-winning costume designer, nominated for three Oscars and more than 30 Emmy awards. He won nine Emmys over his decades-long career. He was also the first costume designer to be inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame, Variety reported.

He designed for a gamut of movies and shows including “Lady Sings the Blues,” “Funny Lady,” “Pennies From Heaven,” Staying Alive" and the “Star Wars Holiday Special.”

Mackie’s career started while working with Golden Age designer Jean Louis; then he became an assistant to Edith Head.

But it was outfits like Carol Burnett’s “curtain-rod” dress, worn in a sketch spoofing “Gone With the Wind.”

He also came up several outfits for Cher, including the gowns she wore on “The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour,” “Cher,” and “The Sonny and Cher Show,” along with the daring two-piece black gown with matching Mohawk headpiece the singer and actress wore to the 1986 Oscars, according to Variety.

People magazine reported that Mackie designed clothes for Barbara Streisand, Diana Ross, Liza Minnelli, Ann-Margret and Bette Midler. Most recently, Zendaya, Miley Cyrus and Anya Taylor-Joy wore some of his archival outfits.

He didn’t just dress Tinseltown. He also had partnerships with QVC and produced luggage, home furnishings and even clothing for Barbie dolls.

Mackie was born in Monterey Park, California, and was raised in Southern California.

He worked on many of the projects that made him a name in Hollywood with his life partner, Ray Aghayan. Aghayan died in 2011. Mackie’s son, Robin, also died in 1994.

Mackie told People in 2021 that he had a plan for his life, and thankfully his aunt helped him on his design path.

“I always knew what I wanted to do,” he said. “But I knew I was in trouble when my parents gave me a catcher’s mitt for Christmas. Then my good aunt gave me a jewelry-making kit. I made a few pairs of earrings, and that was that.”

He said he found inspiration on the big screen when he was young.

“I sat in the theater totally mesmerized watching Betty Grable, Rita Hayworth,” he said. “Then I went home and drew what I’d seen.’’

Check back for more on this developing story.

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