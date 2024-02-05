King Charles diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace says

King Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer, Buckingham Palace officials said Monday.
Officials said a form of cancer was found after Charles underwent a hospital procedure last week to treat a benign prostate condition. During that hospital stay “a separate issue of concern was noted.”
Buckingham Palace did not immediately elaborate on the issue or the form of cancer that Charles was diagnosed with, saying the king “has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”
“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” officials added. “Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”
