‘Jurassic Park’ mosquito prop sold for $403K at auction

A focal point of the “Jurassic Park” movie has gone for more than $400,000 at auction.

The “screen-matched opening-scene” mosquito in amber prop sold for $403,200, according to Propstore and Entertainment Weekly.

Propstore COO Brandon Alinger said in a press release it was the first time the prop has been sold publicly.

The prop was part of the company’s Los Angeles Entertainment Memorabilia Live auction.

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Other items included:

“Star Trek: The Original Series” phaser, sold for $315,000

“Saturday Night Fever” white suit worn by John Travolta, sold for $277,200

“Superman III” Superman costume worn by Christopher Reeve, sold for $233,100

“Captain America: Civil War” Light-up Iron Man Mark 46 upper body armor sold for $138,600

“The Matrix Reloaded” Neo’s complete costume worn by Keanu Reeves sold for $138,600

“Donnie Darko” Frank the Rabbit costume sold for $126,000

“Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” Jack Sparrow tri-corn hat sold for $100,800

“Edward Scissorhands” scissorhands sold for $75,600

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” golden snitch sold for $63,000

Click here to see all of the props that were for sale.

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