Kingston in-home daycare owner accused of abusing toddlers surrenders to police

KINGSTON, Mass. — A woman wanted in connection with the alleged abuse of multiple young children at an in-home daycare she operated for years surrendered to police on Friday, authorities said.

Karen Rezendes, 51, is slated to be arraigned in Plymouth District Court on Friday afternoon on charges in connection with a multi-week investigation into physical assaults involving children who attended Oh Nana’s Daycare, which is no longer licensed, according to the Kingston Police Department.

Investigators noted that the alleged victims were generally toddlers, between about 1 and 4 years of age.

A review of video and the execution of a search warrant at Rezendes’ home earlier this week revealed evidence that she violently shoved a child to the ground, struck a child with kitchen utensils, slammed a child against a counter, locked a child in an attic, and committed additional acts of abuse, according to authorities.

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The Massachusetts Department of Children and Families and the Department of Early Education and Care have also conducted investigations, police said.

Karen Rezendes wanted in Kingston

Rezendes was not home when detectives executed the search warrant, resulting in an announcement seeking her arrest, according to police.

Detectives said they made multiple attempts to locate her at her home and other locations before she surrendered.

Police are also asking parents whose children attended the daycare to come forward if they suspect their child may have been abused.

“Did your child make allegations of abuse that you initially thought were outlandish, or come home with injuries attributed to an innocent cause that were only witnessed by the defendant?” police said in a statement. “They may have been victims of physical abuse.”

Police said they have corroborated victim statements with other evidence and believe additional victims may come forward.

Parents or guardians with information are asked to contact Kingston Police Detective Zachary Francis at ZFrancis@kpdmass.org or 781-585-0523, ext. 6675.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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