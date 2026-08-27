‘Golden ticket’: Netflix drops trailer of ‘Willy Wonka’ reality competition with Gene Wilder’s voice

Netflix has released its first trailer for its upcoming “Willy Wonka”-inspired competition show, complete with a resurrected Gene Wilder thanks to AI.

The streaming company is rolling out a nine-episode unscripted program called “Wonka’s The Golden Ticket.”

The Hollywood Reporter said that contestants will have to make their way through a Willy Wonka-inspired factory and take part in various challenges as Wilder’s voice guides them through the events.

Variety called the show “‘Squid Game,’ but with Oompa Loompas!”

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Wilder died in 2016, but Netflix got permission from his estate to recreate his voice using AI through ElevenLabs.

His widow wrote a statement on behalf of the estate, which read: “More than five decades after Gene brought Willy Wonka to life, people of all ages and backgrounds around the world continue to find joy, laughter and inspiration in his performance. Gene had a remarkable ability to bring humor, wonder and heart into people’s lives, and that connection has endured for generations. We are delighted that ‘Wonka’s The Golden Ticket’ celebrates the warmth and imagination that he brought to the role, introducing that magic to a new generation while honoring the fans who have cherished it for decades.”

An actor who portrayed an Oompa Loompa in the 1971 movie, Rusty Goffe, will once again take up the role of the factory worker.

The show will air starting Sept. 23, according to Variety.

Watch the trailer here or below:

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