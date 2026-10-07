Health alert issued for chicken Vienna-style sausage products illegally imported from Jamaica

The importer distributed the product to retail locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, and Texas. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert for canned chicken Vienna-style sausage products that were illegally imported from Jamaica.

In a news release, the FSIS said that Jamaica is a country that is not eligible to export meat or poultry products into the United States.

Two products are subject to the health alert.

140-g cans of “GRACE READY TO EAT CHICKEN VIENNA SAUSAGES.”

140-g cans of “GRACE READY TO EAT CHICKEN VIENNA SAUSAGES HOT & SPICY.”

According to the FSIS, the products bear the establishment number “EST. NO G-01” inside the Jamaica mark of inspection. The importer distributed the product to retail locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, and Texas.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities of imported products in commerce, the agency said.

There have been no confirmed cases of illness or injury from the consumption of the sausage products, the FSIS said.

The agency urged consumers to dispose of the product or return them to the point of sale.

Consumers with questions regarding the public health alert can contact Sandra Campbell, owner, at 305-887-9523 or purecaribbeandist@gmail.com.

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