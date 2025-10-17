Google’s ‘Frightgeist’ ranks this year’s top 10 Halloween costumes

Halloween is looming and while we are still days away from Oct. 31, there are parties, trunk or treat and school parades to get ready for.
Google has launched its “Frightgeist” using data from its trending lists to see what costumes you’ll see the most of this year.
It may be no surprise, but “KPop Deamon Hunters” is dominating the list.
Rumi, Zoey, Mira, Jinu and Baby Saja are the top five costumes, Google predicted.
Here are the top 25 overall costumes:
- Rumi (“KPop Demon Hunters”)
- Zoey (“KPop Demon Hunters”)
- Mira (“KPop Demon Hunters”)
- Jinu (“KPop Demon Hunters”)
- Baby Saja (“KPop Demon Hunters”)
- Chicken Jockey (“Minecraft)
- Labubu
- Derpy the Tiger (“KPop Demon Hunters”)
- Elphaba (“Wicked”)
- The Lorax
- Hamilton
- Nightwing
- Nurse (“Silent Hill”)
- Toothless (“How To Train Your Dragon”)
- Glinda (“Wicked”)
- Ladybug
- Gabby (“Gabby’s Dollhouse”)
- Supergirl
- Superman
- Donnie Darko
- Founding Father
- Pyramid Head
- Wednesday
- Cleo De Nile (“Monster High”)
- Lord Farquaad (“Shrek”)
For kids, Rumi is also No. 1 with a Labubu No. 3 before “KPop Demon Hunters” return for No. 3 to No. 7.
Top kid’s costumes:
- Rumi (“KPop Demon Hunters”)
- Labubu
- Zoey (“KPop Demon Hunters”)
- Mira (“KPop Demon Hunters”)
- Jinu (“KPop Demon Hunters”)
- Baby Saja (“KPop Demon Hunters”)
- Derpy the Tiger (“KPop Demon Hunters”)
- Elphaba (“Wicked”)
- Demon
- Creeper (“Minecraft”)
- Toothless (“How To Train Your Dragon”)
- Chicken Jockey (“Minecraft)
- Race Car Driver
- The Lorax
- Glinda (“Wicked”)
- Astrid and Hiccup (“How To Train Your Dragon”)
- Starfire and Nightwing
- Plug and Outlet
- Shimmer and Shine
- Donkey and Dragon
- Thing 1 and Thing 2
- Dr. Evil and Mini Me
- Chowder and Panini
- Beavis and Butthead
- Deer and Hunter
- Robin and Starfire
- Glinda and Elphaba
- Princess and the Pea
- Padme and Anakin
- Kanga and Roo
Google has also broken down the top five costumes for various cities in the U.S.
Here are the top five costumes in Massachusetts:
1. Rumi
2. Labubu
3. Zoey Chicken
4. Jockey
5. Captain America
