Fire near Heathrow Airport grounds flights, causes travel chaos

LONDON — A fire near London’s Heathrow Airport has caused global travel chaos after flights were canceled or delayed.

The fire was not at the airport, instead, it occurred at an electrical substation, causing a power outage at the hub.

The fire was caused by “a transformer comprising 25,000 liters of cooling oil that was fully alight,” London Fire Brigade spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Jonathan Smith said.

“The restoration of power is our priority,” Smith said.

Most of the fire is out and no one was hurt in the blaze.

About 1,300 flights are expected to be affected with an estimated 145,000 travelers impacted, with issues potentially continuing for days.

About 80 airlines fly out of Heathrow. Flights were being diverted either to other British airports, other parts of Europe or told to return to their originating airport.

Delta, American Airlines and Jet Blue have issued waivers for those affected by the issues at Heathrow.

“This will clearly have a significant impact on our operation and our customers,” British Airways said in a statement. The airline had 340 flights scheduled to land at Heathrow on Friday.

The airport is expected to reopen at 11:59 p.m. local time.

The fire also affected train schedules in the area.

Twenty-nine people from homes near the airport had to be evacuated. Another 150 people were in an exclusion zone.

The London Fire Brigade said that the blaze was under investigation but there was “no suggestion” of foul play.

