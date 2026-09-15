Feeling sleepy? Why Americans say they’re more exhausted than ever before

Do you feel tired all the time? Not just tired, utterly exhausted?

You are not alone, according to new research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency recently released a report from the National Center for Health Statistics. In it, researchers surveyed about 31,917 adults aged 18 and older in 2024, asking about their health and daily lives.

The report’s lead author, Natalie Young, told NBC News that fatigue is “one of the most frequently reported health concerns in primary care visits in the U.S.”

Fast Company said about 71.5% of adults reported feeling fatigued a few times over a three-month period.

The research did not compare the rate with previous years.

It also showed that women, more than men, experience frequent fatigue. About 20% of women said they feel fatigued nearly every day, while 13% of men surveyed said the same, according to Fast Company.

Other factors may include where someone lives and their socioeconomic status.

Keep in mind, fatigue isn’t just sleepiness. It is the “physical or mental tiredness or exhaustion that does not improve with additional sleep or rest,” according to the researchers.

General fatigue, not to be confused with chronic fatigue syndrome, can indicate other health issues or a medication side effect.

Other issues that may come with fatigue include difficulty concentrating and limited social activities, while those with frequent fatigue may also have cognitive difficulties, depression and anxiety, Young said.

The study looked only at the frequency of fatigue, not its causes, Fast Company pointed out.

Read the study here.

How can you get more rest and feel less fatigued?

The Cleveland Clinic has several tips for feeling less fatigued. They include:

Practice good sleep habits; try to get seven to nine hours of sleep every night

Avoid alcohol and substance use

Eat a healthy diet

Manage stress

See a doctor to rule out infections, vitamin deficiencies, or disease

Exercise often

Maintain a healthy weight

When should you see a doctor?

You should seek out medical care if you:

Have fatigue that lasts more than a few days

Have difficulty going to work or performing daily activities.

Have no clear reason for fatigue

Have fatigue that comes suddenly

Are older than 65

Have been losing weight

If you have fatigue with shortness of breath; pain in your chest, arm, or upper back; unusually fast or slow heartbeat or heart palpitations or arrhythmia; headache or vision problems; muscle weakness; or thoughts of harming yourself, the Cleveland Clinic says you should seek immediate medical attention.

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