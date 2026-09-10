2026 Jimmy Fund Walk: Team ‘Love for Lori’ honors Norton mom’s inspirational colon cancer battle

NORTON, Mass. — Boston 25 News is proud to support the Jimmy Fund Walk on Sunday, October 4.

Team ‘Love for Lori’ will walk in memory of Lori Hickey, a Norton mother remembered for her positivity and the hope she gave her family throughout her battle with colon cancer.

For daughter Annah Hickey, the sound of her mother’s laugh is still unforgettable.

“She was an amazing person, to say the least,” Hickey said. “Her laugh is probably the most prominent thing I can say about her. I think a lot of people who knew her could hear it from a mile away.”

Lori Hickey was diagnosed with advanced colon cancer when Annah was just 15 years old. Annah said her mother had been dealing with stomach and back pain before an emergency room visit led doctors to the diagnosis.

Jimmy Fund Walk: Honoring Lori of Norton

“It was tough,” Hickey said. “Immediately my dad hopped online, found all the best doctors, went straight to Dana-Farber, the Jimmy Fund, Mass General, and they were all amazing.”

Annah said the care her mother received gave the family 13 more months together — time they filled with memories, including one final family trip to Florida and the Bahamas in early 2023.

“We all, to this day, say that’s the best memory we had,” Hickey said. “We just knew how precious time was.”

Even while fighting cancer, Annah said her mother focused on encouraging others, pushing people to get tested, and staying positive for her family.

“She never let that dim her light at all,” Hickey said. “She was always pushing for people to go get tested and always just looking out for other people.” Lori died at age 44, but her family says her impact continues through Team ‘Love for Lori, ’ which will take part in this year’s Jimmy Fund Walk.

Family friends started the team to honor Lori and support the people she loved. Annah says the event has become one of her favorite days of the year.

Jimmy Fund Walk: Honoring Lori of Norton

“It’s all about the person you’re honoring, the people you’re honoring, and it’s a great day to keep her alive,” Hickey said.

For the Hickey family, reminders of Lori are everywhere — in her favorite music, in the flowers, and by the backyard pool she loved. Annah said walking with friends and family in Lori’s name helps keep those memories moving forward.

“Everyone who walks with us is someone she loved,” Hickey said. “Seeing everyone come together for her, I think, would blow her away.”

The Jimmy Fund Walk raises money for cancer care and research through Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Annah hopes sharing her mother’s story will encourage others to walk, donate, and support families facing cancer.

“You never know it’s going to be you until it’s you,” Hickey said. “There’s no such thing as being too busy for a cause that’s this important.”

Boston 25 News is the media partner of the Jimmy Fund Walk, which takes place Sunday, October 4. Viewers can DONATE to Team ‘Love for Lori’ or sign up to participate in the walk to help raise money for cancer care and research.

Sunday, September 13th, another Jimmy Fund walk team, Boston 25, is featuring a fundraiser in Holliston. To hear live music and participate in the fun while supporting Team BBC23 Underdogs, visit Rushford & Son’s between 4 and 8 p.m. Live music begins at 5:30, including singer Sam James, a former contestant from The Voice.

Jimmy Fund Walk: Honoring Lori of Norton

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