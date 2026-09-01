CDC: COVID cases increase in nearly every state in ‘summer surge’

As summer break ends, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the country is once again in its COVID-19 “summer surge,” but overall activity is still “very low.”

The agency said that through Aug. 28, cases are increasing, following the trend that started in 2022, USA Today reported.

“COVID-19 is rising nationally but from a low baseline,” infectious disease epidemiologist Dr. Syra Madad told USA Today. “The increase became apparent in parts of the South and West during July and more clearly nationwide by late July and early August.”

The latest data said that 48 states have seen an increase in infections or a likely one, with only Iowa not providing data. Rhode Island and Washington, D.C. had flat viral activity.

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Wastewater data showed that Texas had “very high” levels while Mississippi had “high” levels of the virus, according to the CDC.

One school district had to close down for two days last week due to the increased number of illnesses, the “Today” show reported.

The CDC said the most common symptoms of COVID-19 currently are:

Cough

Sore throat

Congestion

Fatigue

Fever

Chills

Shortness of breath

Headache

Nausea and vomiting

Diarrhea

Since the symptoms are similar to other illnesses, the CDC suggests taking a rapid at-home antigen test. If it comes back negative, the agency says to wait 48 hours and test again.

Most people recover from COVID on their own, but some groups may develop a severe illness or may need to be hospitalized, “Today” said.

As for quarantining, the CDC says if you have COVID, you should stay home and isolate until you feel better. You can resume normal activities once symptoms improve and you’ve been fever-free for 24 hours without medication, as with other respiratory illnesses.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the monovalent 2026-2027 COVID vaccines from Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Novavax-Sanofi last week, according to The Associated Press. They should be available in pharmacies, clinics and hospitals this month, according to “Today.”

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