Father of 11-month-old boy buried alive in crate charged with attempted murder

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Charges against the father of an 11-month-old South Carolina boy who survived after being buried alive in a dog crate for approximately 24 hours were upgraded to include attempted murder, authorities said Wednesday.

According to a news release from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, Michael Comer, 25, was originally charged with burglary and resisting arrest charges. On Wednesday, additional charges of attempted murder, unlawful conduct toward a child and custodial interference were added, according to arrest warrants.

According to Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon, Koah Sharp was found in a wooded area near Batesburg-Leesville. The sheriff said that investigators found the child after hearing him crying. The boy was found in the crate, wrapped in a towel and buried near his paternal grandfather’s home.

“Koah Sharp is alive and well after being underground for around 24 hours,” the sheriff’s department said in its news release.

On Wednesday, Koon said that the boy was released from the hospital Tuesday night and is now with family members, WLTX reported. According to information provided to investigators by the child’s medical team, he is expected to make a full recovery, the sheriff said.

The sheriff’s department has not released any information about a possible motive, The Associated Press reported. He was sentenced to probation in October after pleading guilty to a domestic violence charge, according to the news organization.

During a news conference on Tuesday, Koon said the baby survived because of cool temperatures in the area and an air pocket created by a towel that was wrapped around the crate, which was buried underground.

“Koah was in the care of Comer’s mother. She left Koah with Comer to run an errand while another caregiver was coming over,” Koon said. “When the caregiver got there, Comer was gone and Koah was with him.”

Patricia Comer, the suspect’s mother, disputed the sheriff’s account that another caregiver was en route to the home, WACH reported. She added that there have never been restrictions or limitations on her son watching or having access to his child, according to the television station.

Patricia Comer says she was at work Monday when she learned something was wrong, WACH reported.

Michael Comer is expected to appear in bond court Thursday in Lexington County, according to the television station. An investigation remains ongoing.

©2026 Cox Media Group